Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 54 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,002.89.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,298.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.32 and a twelve month high of $1,339.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,225.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1,163.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total value of $1,046,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

