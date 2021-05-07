Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 5,662 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.47.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $237.06 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.66 and a 52 week high of $237.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

