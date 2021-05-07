Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,140 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE TM opened at $152.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.35. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.37.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

