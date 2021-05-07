Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 470 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 152.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

FE opened at $37.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.