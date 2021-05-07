Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 34 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $458.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $420.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 84.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.32 and a fifty-two week high of $462.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.36.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

