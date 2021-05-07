Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $33,000 in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,234,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,057,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,613,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,615,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,508,000.

VYMI stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average of $63.27. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $68.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.361 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

