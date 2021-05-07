Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 159.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 17.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

