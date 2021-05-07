Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 200 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

WM stock opened at $141.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.07. The company has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $142.40.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

