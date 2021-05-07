Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Down to $14.85

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $14.23. Par Pacific shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 1,712 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on PARR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.51.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 22,461.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 72.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

