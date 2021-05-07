Pantos Achieves Market Cap of $8.63 Million (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Pantos has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and $132,383.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pantos has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pantos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00071928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.93 or 0.00262564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.01 or 0.01164081 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00031570 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.38 or 0.00757798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,689.23 or 0.99046561 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,613,287 coins. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.