Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,621,956.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $5,155,048.72.

PLTR traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 91,448,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,096,930. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

