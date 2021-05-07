PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $45.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on PD. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of PD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,113. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.23.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $334,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,934,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,465 shares of company stock worth $7,279,989. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

