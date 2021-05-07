PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Position Decreased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,993 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 58,385 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 44,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,048,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PACW opened at $44.65 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

