Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,935,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,433,000 after buying an additional 108,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,324,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,480,000 after buying an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,601,000 after buying an additional 982,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,713,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $153.24 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $153.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.01 and a 200-day moving average of $134.48.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

