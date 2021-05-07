Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $152.52 and last traded at $152.42, with a volume of 4255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.