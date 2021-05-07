Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OXSQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.95 on Monday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $245.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 89.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 2,596.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,475 shares during the period. 9.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.