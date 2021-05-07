Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.95

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 3875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total value of $31,000,707,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 615.7% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 73,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 40,731 shares in the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

