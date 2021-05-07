Owl Rock Capital Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the technology company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Owl Rock Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 101.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.5%.

ORCC stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $3,837,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,040,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,261,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at $597,289,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,103,763 shares of company stock worth $15,821,754 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

