OTR Global Upgrades NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Positive

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP opened at $77.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.99. NetApp has a one year low of $39.81 and a one year high of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 515.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $135,665,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,601 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,845,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.