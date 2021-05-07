OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

OTC Markets Group stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. OTC Markets Group has a one year low of $26.53 and a one year high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $494.21 million, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $19.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

