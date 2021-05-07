OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTCM remained flat at $$42.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916. OTC Markets Group has a 12 month low of $26.53 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.21 million, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $19.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

