Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $133.00 to $140.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Oshkosh traded as high as $130.46 and last traded at $130.16, with a volume of 6693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.43.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OSK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,531 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.79.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.