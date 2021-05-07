Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.53 Million

Brokerages predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will post $69.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.50 million and the highest is $70.57 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $65.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $274.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $276.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $266.01 million, with estimates ranging from $256.90 million to $275.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on OBNK. TheStreet cut Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $45.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

