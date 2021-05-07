ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of ORIC stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,043. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 75,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,761,187.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,029 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,704 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

