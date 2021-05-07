OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Up 11.9%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s stock price shot up 11.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.73. 295,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,175,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “underperformer” rating and set a $3.25 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $811.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 660,435 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 527,740 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

