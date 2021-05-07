O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Sells $2,780,000.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,925,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $561.22. 451,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.27 and a fifty-two week high of $564.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.70.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

