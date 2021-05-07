Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $83.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oracle is gaining from ongoing momentum witnessed across its cloud business, driven by solid adoption of data cloud solutions, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Autonomous Database offerings. Further, strong uptake of cloud-based solutions, comprising NetSuite ERP and Fusion ERP, bodes well. Also, companies like MercadoLibre, Xactly, 8×8 and Zoom Video have selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services, which is a testament to the strength of its cloud offerings. Solid demand for the Oracle Dedicated Region [email protected] supported by ML is also anticipated to drive the top line. Moreover, partnership with Accenture favors prospects. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, rising spend on product enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud market is likely to limit margin expansion.”

Get Oracle alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a peer perform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.81.

Oracle stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.40. The company had a trading volume of 876,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,671,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average is $64.62. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.