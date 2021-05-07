OptiNose, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for OptiNose in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.03. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in OptiNose by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,499,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in OptiNose by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OptiNose by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in OptiNose by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

