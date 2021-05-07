Oppenheimer Raises Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $205.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $2.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.66. 8,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,923. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 113.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.14. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $11,171,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

