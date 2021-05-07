Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 194.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 1.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Open Text presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.63.

OTEX opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

