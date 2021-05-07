Opacity Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $240,696.00 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 7th. During the last week, Opacity has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Opacity has a market capitalization of $18.89 million and $240,696.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00083270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00063154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.55 or 0.00794334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00101447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,071.21 or 0.08823155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

