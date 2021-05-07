Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ontrak, Inc. is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company’s Predict-Recommend-Engage(TM) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways. Ontrak, Inc., formerly known as Catasys Inc., is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Ontrak from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.17.

NASDAQ OTRK traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,507. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $549.67 million, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.44.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ontrak in the 4th quarter valued at $6,699,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ontrak in the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

