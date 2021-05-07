OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. OneSpan updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of OneSpan stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,424. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 638.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt purchased 263,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $6,603,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,638,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,228,677.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

