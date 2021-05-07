ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $134,188,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ONEOK by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,480,000 after purchasing an additional 426,212 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $53.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

