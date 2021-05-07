OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities increased their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.29.

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,910. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.06. OneMain has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,003,276 shares of company stock worth $671,623,337 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of OneMain by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in OneMain by 7.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

