OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Insider George G. Hicks Sells 1,901,638 Shares of Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $56.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in OneMain by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in OneMain by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

