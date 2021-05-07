OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMVKY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

OMVKY traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $53.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $54.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

