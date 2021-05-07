OMG Network (OMG) Trading 86% Higher This Week

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $1.98 billion and approximately $3.53 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 86% against the US dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for $14.12 or 0.00024686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00294298 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001823 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 179.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001050 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

