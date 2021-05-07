Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.19.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,619. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.35.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,783,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

