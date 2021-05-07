Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 52,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $160.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.93 and a 12 month high of $160.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

