Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 59.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $392,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $149.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.12 and a one year high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $290,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

