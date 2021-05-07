Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Cuts Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,863,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $175.93 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.32 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.17.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.