Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys New Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $19.04.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,131,042 shares of company stock worth $20,675,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.