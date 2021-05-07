OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OCANF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $2.65 to $2.85 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OceanaGold from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $1.77 on Monday. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

