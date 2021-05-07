Oasis Petroleum Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $77.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 305,599 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $26,416,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,494,899 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,390,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

