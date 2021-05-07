Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $777.37 million, a PE ratio of 328.33 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. Oasis Midstream Partners has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMP. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

