Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Acquires 2,542 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after buying an additional 3,081,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after buying an additional 2,615,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $57.81. 337,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,168,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

