O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.20 million-$25.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.57 million.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,248. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The company has a market cap of $193.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 0.80. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Research analysts predict that O2Micro International will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered O2Micro International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

