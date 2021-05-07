NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Mizuho

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $192.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $213.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.32.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of -363.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.84 and a 200 day moving average of $173.70. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,341 shares of company stock valued at $16,917,127 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.