Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

JMM opened at $7.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

